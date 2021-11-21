  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Russia adds 36,970 Covid-19 cases

Russia adds 36,970 Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Nov 21st, 2021, 17:01:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Moscow, Nov 21 (IANS) Russia has confirmed 36,970 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,331,158, the official Monitoring and Response Center said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 death toll grew by 1,252 to 264,095, while the number of recoveries increased by 32,504 to 8,024,930, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,438 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,918,633.

Confirmed cases in Russia over the past seven days declined by 5.5 percent from a week ago, with Moscow seeing an even sharper drop of about 30 percent, the center said.

--IANS

int/shs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features