Russia adds 36,970 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 21 (IANS) Russia has confirmed 36,970 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,331,158, the official Monitoring and Response Center said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 death toll grew by 1,252 to 264,095, while the number of recoveries increased by 32,504 to 8,024,930, Xinhua news agency reported.