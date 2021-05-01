Russia adds 9,270 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, May 1 (IANS) Russia confirmed 9,270 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,814,558, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 392 to 110,520 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 8,637 to 4,436,583, the Xinhua news agency reported.