Russia adds 9,270 Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 1st, 2021, 15:41:26hrs
Moscow, May 1 (IANS) Russia confirmed 9,270 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,814,558, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 392 to 110,520 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 8,637 to 4,436,583, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,208 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,096,019.

More than 129.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

