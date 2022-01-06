Russia attains 62.6% herd immunity against Covid: Deputy PM

"As of January 6, vaccination with the first component has been conducted 79,028,014 times, full-cycle vaccination - 75,113,883 times. The level of herd immunity in Russia amounts to 62.6 per cent," Golikova was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

According to her, the best results -- above 80 per cent -- were registered in four regions: Sevastopol (89.5 per cent), St. Petersburg (81.4 per cent), the Republic of Karelia (80.8 per cent), and Chukotka Autonomous Region (80.6 per cent).

Meanwhile, Russia registered 15,316 new confirmed Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since June 17, 2021, with the total number of infections reaching 10,601,300 cases.

According to Russia's anti-coronavirus crisis centre, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.14 per cent.

About 663,806 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia, while 9,623,677 patients have recovered, the report said.

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 802, the lowest number since September 27, compared to 828 the day before. In all, 313,817 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis centre, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.96 per cent, the report said.

