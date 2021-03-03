  1. Sify.com
  4. Russia logs 10,535 new Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 4th, 2021, 03:21:03hrs
Moscow, March 4 (IANS) Russia registered 10,535 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,278,750 with 87,348 deaths and 3,853,734 recoveries, the centre said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,284 new cases, taking its total to 983,134.

More than 111.8 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

