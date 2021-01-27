Russia logs below 18K new Covid cases after 3 months

Moscow, Jan 27 (IANS) After a gap of three months, Russia has reported the daily new Covid-19 cases below 18,000, pushing the tally to 3,774,672, health officials said on Wednesday.

Officials added that the country reported 17,741 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The last time it had recorded below 18,000 single-day Covid-19 cases was on October 29, 2020.