Russia records 18,780 daily Covid infections

Moscow, Sep 5 (IANS) Russia has confirmed 18,780 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,993,954, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 796 to 186,407, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,737 to 6,255,475, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the same period, Moscow reported 1,549 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,573,813.
According to media reports, more than 38.1 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.
