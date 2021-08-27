Russia records 19,630 daily Covid infections

Moscow, Aug 27 (IANS) Russia confirmed 19,630 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,824,540, the official monitoring and response centre said on Thursday.

The country reported a record 820 daily deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 179,243. The number of recoveries increased by 19,661 to 6,092,818, Xinhua news agency reported.