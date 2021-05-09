  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Russia records 8,329 new Covid cases

Russia records 8,329 new Covid cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 9th, 2021, 07:41:23hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mosocw, May 9 (IANS) Russia confirmed 8,329 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,871,843, the country's official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 370 to 112,992 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,255 to 4,488,615, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,765 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,113,560.

So far, more than 131.1 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

--IANS

int/pgh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features