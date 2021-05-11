Russia records 8,465 new Covid cases

Moscow, May 11 (IANS) Russia confirmed 8,465 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,888,727, said the official coronavirus monitoring and response centre on Monday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 321 to 113,647 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 6,774 to 4,502,906, Xinhua news agency reported.