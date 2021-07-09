Russia registers 25,766 daily Covid-19 cases

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 726 to 141,501 in the past day as the country battled the surging Delta variant, while the total number of recoveries increased by 21,832 to 5,165,087, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, July 10 (IANS) Russia logged 25,766 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,733,218, the official monitoring and response centre said on Friday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday that the overall situation with the coronavirus in the country remains concerning due to an increase in cases in most regions.

Also on Friday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the number of people in the country that have received one dose of a vaccine could soon reach 30 million.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,643 new cases, taking its total to 1,418,134.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that around 110,000 people are getting vaccinated in the capital daily, adding that the recent measures implemented in the capital, including the QR code system, have yielded results and the situation with Covid-19 appears to be stabilising in Moscow but still remains difficult.

