Russia reports 15,019 new Covid-19 cases

The pandemic has claimed 77,598 lives in Russia, with 530 deaths reported in the previous day, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Feb 10 (IANS) Russia reported 15,019 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 3,998,216, the country's official monitoring and response center said on Tuesday.

Official figures showed 21,795 more people recovered from Covid-19 over the past day in the country, taking the total of cured patients to 3,493,886.

Meanwhile, Moscow, the worst-hit in Russia, recorded 1,584 new cases, taking the capital's count to 947,036 in all.

Russia continues to rank fourth worldwide in the number of coronavirus cases and first in Europe.

To date, over 105 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across Russia.

