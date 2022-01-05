Russia reports 15,903 Covid cases

Moscow, Jan 5 (IANS) Russia reported 15,903 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,570,212, the official monitoring and response centre said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll increased by 834 to 312,187, while the number of recoveries increased by 27,071 to 9,575,147, Xinhua news agency reported.