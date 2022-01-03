Russia reports 18,233 Covid cases

Moscow, Jan 3 (IANS) Russia has reported 18,233 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,537,966, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll grew by 811 to 310,518, and the number of recoveries increased by 26,976 to 9,524,039, Xinhua news agency reported.