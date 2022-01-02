Russia reports 19,751 daily Covid cases

The nationwide death toll grew by 847 to 309,707, while the number of recoveries increased by 33,144 to 9,497,063, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Jan 2 (IANS) Russia registered 19,751 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,519,733, the country's official coronavirus monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,472 new cases, taking its total to 2,033,216. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,534 new cases.

Over 78.6 million Russians had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday and over 74.5 million had been fully vaccinated.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 61.8 per cent, data released on Thursday showed.

--IANS

