Russia reports highest number of daily Covid cases in two months

Moscow, Sep 30 (IANS) Russia has registered 23,888 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since July 25, taking the national tally to 7,511,026, the official monitoring and response centre said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by a record of 867 cases to 207,255, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,826 to 6,672,767, the Xinhua news agency reported.