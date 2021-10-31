Russia reports new record of daily Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 1 (IANS) Russia has reported 40,993 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 8,513,790, the official monitoring and response center said.

The nationwide death toll grew by 1,158 to 238,538 and the number of recoveries increased by 27,115 to 7,358,539, according to the center on Sunday.