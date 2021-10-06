Russia reports record daily Covid death toll

Moscow, Oct 6 (IANS) Russia has confirmed 929 Covid-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count in the country, bringing the national death toll to 212,625, the official monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

A total of 25,133 new infections were registered, taking the nationwide tally to 7,662,560. The number of recoveries increased by 19,841 to 6,778,900, Xinhua news agency reported.