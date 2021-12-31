Russia safeguards national interests, security in 2021: Putin

"We faced colossal challenges, but we learned to live in such harsh conditions to solve complex problems. We were able to do this thanks to our solidarity," Putin said on Friday.

Moscow, Jan 1 (IANS) Russia "firmly and consistently" defended its national interests as well as the security of the country and its citizens in 2021, President Vladimir Putin said in his 2022 New Year address.

"The most important thing is that we overcame all the difficulties of the outgoing year together ... There are still a lot of unsolved problems, but this year we passed with dignity," he added.

"Celebrating the New Year, we hope that it will open up new opportunities. We count, of course, on good luck, but we still understand that the achievement of what we have conceived primarily depends on ourselves," he said.

The President also expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/khz/