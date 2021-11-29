Russia starts developing new Covid-19 vaccine against Omicron variant

Moscow, Nov 30 (IANS) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has said it has begun developing a new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Gamaleya in a statement on Monday added that the center is studying whether its Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines can neutralise the Omicron variant as it believes, Xinhua news agency reported.