Russo Brothers: Super da Thambi, excited to be working with you!

The Russo Brothers (Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo) of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game took to their official Twitter handle to wish The Gray Man actor Dhanush on his new Netflix film Jagame Thandhiram.

Sharing the trailer of the film, Russo Brothers tweeted: "Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot Watch the trailer HERE".

Later, Dhanush replied: "Thank you so much. That’s very sweet of you. Means a lot to me". The Russo Brothers also added that it's such a pleasure working with Dhanush.

Dhanush plays a pivotal role in the Russo Brothers' next The Gray Man. Meanwhile, Jagame Thandhiram is releasing today on Netflix.