'Rust' tragedy fallout: 'The Rock' pledges to use only rubber guns on sets

He was responding to a question asked to him at the "Red Notice" premiere on the tragedy on the sets of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust" that led to the death of its cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who's seen handling guns in Netflix's upcoming movie "Red Notice", has pledged to stop using real firearms on all projects that are produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions, reports 'Variety'.

Hutchins had succumbed to a live bullet discharged accidentally from a gun that was being used by Baldwin in the 'western'.

The movie's director, Joel Souza, was injured, though not seriously, in the accident that sent shockwaves across Hollywood and led to calls for a ban on the use of real firearms.

Speaking about the incident, Johnson said to 'Variety': "First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time."

Johnson said that he would only use rubber guns on his sets and enforce that rule with any studio he works with. "I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions -- any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce -- we won't use real guns," he said to 'Variety'.

--IANS

srb/