'Rust' tragedy: Halyna Hutchins was 'my friend', says Alec Baldwin

In an intense but polite conversation with the paparazzi on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by the entertainment news website TMZ.

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of 'Rust', the 'western' that he was producing, in which a prop gun held by him accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, reports 'Variety'.

"She was my friend," Baldwin said. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened."

The actor also affirmed he was unable to make comments about the ongoing investigation on orders by the sheriff's department in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He also said he doubted whether shooting for 'Rust' would ever resume.

A Change.org petition created in Hutchins's name, calling for a ban on real firearms on sets and demanding better working conditions for crew members, had garnered more than 81,000 signatures at the time when this report was filed.

Responding to the petition, Baldwin said: "I'm not an expert in this field. So whatever other people decide is the best way to go, in terms of protecting people's safety on film sets, I'm all in favour of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can."

