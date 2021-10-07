Ryan Reynolds: I fell in love with character of Guy from 'Free Guy'

The film tells a story of a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game.

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has revealed the reason behind doing the film 'Free Guy', which is all set to stream from October 15 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Talking about the character and why he said yes to the movie, actor Reynolds shared: "I fell in love with the character of Guy, who is looking for some kind of authorship in his life and some semblance of belonging."

Adding further, he said: "He has a childlike innocence to him and a very rote kind of pattern that he goes through each and every day. He's obscenely optimistic, but then he meets this woman who helps him grow, and I think that is something a lot of people can relate to.

"She helps him grow in interesting and unique ways, and he gains his own sort of agency and an ability to begin thinking for himself, as a result."

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi amongst others.

It is produced by Reynolds along with Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

