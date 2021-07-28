Ryan Reynolds loves 'hidden cameos' in 'Free Guy'

Asked for his favourite part of the movie, the 44-year-old star told CinemaBlend.com: "For me it's the Easter eggs, which there are so many Easter eggs in the movie. There's so many little hidden cameos, there's so many moments. I love movies that acknowledge and play with the cultural landscape, and ('Free Guy') does that in ways that are unexpected and expected, I think."

The "Deadpool" actor tagged the new motion picture as a "fastball of joy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "The movie's a fastball of joy, and that's what I wish for people right now; is to just have a couple of hours of pure joy in their lives and leave a theatre the same way I used to leave movie theatres. Just grinning from ear to ear at the experience."

His co-star Jodie Comer added that the movie is more than just "an action-comedy".

Comer said: "And I think for me as well, it's like 'an action-comedy', and everyone thinks, 'Oh I know what that's gonna be.'"

She added: "I think this film has an undertone and it has a message without kind of forcing it down people's throats, like, 'This is what you should take from this movie.' You end up coming away from it actually really moved, and feeling very connected."

