S. African governing party suspends Secretary-General

A letter written by the ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte to Magashule informed him about the party's decision to suspend him from the party.

Johannesburg, May 5 (IANS) South African governing party African National Congress (ANC) has suspended the Secretary-General Ace Magashule as the party cracks the whip against those facing charges.

"Accordingly on the authority of the National Working Committee (NWC) you are hereby temporarily suspended with effect from May 3, 2021 until the final outcome of your court proceedings," read the letter.

Duarte said during the suspension Magashule cannot do his duties and responsibility as the Secretary-General of the party nor represent the ANC in public or any other forum.

He is also barred from mobilizing the party structures, any organization or individuals, Xinhua reported.

Duarte said Magashule is required to update the office of the secretary general on a monthly basis regarding the progress with his case, adding that the decision to temporarily suspend Magashule will be reviewed by the NEC (National Executive Committee) every six months, from time to time at his request.

Magashule is facing fraud, corruption and money laundering among other charges.

The ANC's NEC resolved last week that those facing charges of corruption or serious crimes must step down from their positions or face suspension.

--IANS

int/