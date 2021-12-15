S. Korea logs record high daily Covid-19 cases of 7,850

The country reported 7,850 more cases of Covid as of Tuesday midnight, raising the total number of infections to 536,495, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Seoul, Dec 15 (IANS) South Korea has registered a record high new daily Covid-19 cases as the eased anti-virus measures led to surging cases in the greater Seoul area, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload has sharply rose from 5,567 in the previous day, topping the previous record of 7,174 tallied on December 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Out of the new cases, 3,157 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 2,296 and 475.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,900, or 24.3 per cent of the total local transmission.

The number of Omicron variant infections was 128, including 33 imported cases and 95 domestic transmissions, up nine from the prior day.

Altogether 22 cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 16,169.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 964, up 58 from the previous day. Seventy more deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll to 4,456. The total fatality rate was 0.83 per cent.

The country has administered Covid vaccines to 43,104,019 people, or 83.9 per cent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 41,807,882, or 81.4 per cent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 7,937,480 people or 15.5 per cent of the population.

--IANS

int/sks/shb/