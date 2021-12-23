S. Korea reports 6,919 more Covid-19 cases

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily caseload was down from 7,456 in the previous day as the government tightened anti-virus measures.

Seoul, Dec 23 (IANS) South Korea reported 6,919 more cases of the Covid-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 589,978.

Of the new cases, 2,695 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,929 and 420.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,812, or 26.4 per cent of the total local transmission.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 246, including 82 imported cases and 164 domestic transmissions, up 12 from the prior day.

Sixty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 16,600.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,083, up 20 from the previous day.

A total of 109 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,015. The total fatality rate was 0.85 per cent.

The country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 43,799,357 people, or 85.3 per cent of the total population, and the number of the fully inoculated people was 42,219,818, or 82.2 per cent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 13,709,545 people, or 26.7 per cent of the population.

