S. Korea reports another highly pathogenic bird flu case

Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) South Korea confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza from a local duck farm in the southwestern region, the sixth of its kind this season, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The farm in Gangjin, a county about 400 kilometres south of Seoul, was discovered to have a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 in the process of regular inspection of its poultry, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.