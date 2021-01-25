S Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR to release on October 13, 2021

Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR is all set to now release on October 13, 2021. Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Ram Charan Teja, Jr.NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani.

Touted to be a period action drama set in the pre-independence era, the makers are currently busy shooting for the climax portion of the film.