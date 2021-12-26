'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Shahid Kapoor takes autograph from contestant Sachin after impressive performance

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was so impressed by the performance of contestant Sachin that he took his autograph on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. The actor is making a special appearance with Mrunal Thakur on the singing reality show.

During the upcoming episode Top 12 contestants will be seen competing with each other in the singing reality show. However, after listening to contestant Sachin's rendition of 'Ikk Kudi', Shahid presented him with an autographed shirt. But later he also asked for Sachin's autograph on his hand and said, "You are the star now."