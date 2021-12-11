'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Zeenat Aman asks contestant Ananya to reserve first-row seat for her in all her concerts

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman praised contestants Ananya and Deepayan for their wonderful performance on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. In fact, she compared Ananya's voice with legendary Lata Mangeshkar and she called Deepayan's voice similar to Kishore Kumar.

The actress, who will be seen as a special guest on the singing reality show, told Deepayan: "Do you know your voice is similar to Kishore da? I mean I can close my eyes and imagine him singing, while it's you who is standing right before me. Dev Anand ji and Kishore da created magic on the screen and their songs were such big hits. I have a couple of videos with me now and I want Deepayan to sing those songs, while we keep the sound of the video on mute, because I know he'll sound exactly like Kishore da."