Toggle navigation
Sify.com
News
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
INDIA CRICKET
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Olympics
Others
Bawarchi
Samachar
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Movies
Bollywood
Saad the new 'Ghatak' of Bengali cinema
Saad the new 'Ghatak' of Bengali cinema
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Sat, Jul 10th, 2021, 12:21:24hrs
By
Anwesha Bhaumik
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Features
All eyes on Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik'
#Bollywood trends in July 2021
#Kollywood trends in July 2021
Janhvi Kapoor goes bold in white
Is 'Radhe Shyam' another ‘Darling’ for Prabhas?