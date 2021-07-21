Saas-bahu pairs that redefined the relationship on TV

One of the most loved jodis in daily soaps, and who could forget the meme fest they unleashed last year -- "Rasode mein kaun tha". Kokila Modi always protected her bahu Gopi and did everything she could do for her daughter-in-law.

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) The 'saas-bahu jodi' is what spices up daily soaps. Here are some of the jodis that fans have loved in the past for the way they redefined the relationship on the Indian television screen.

Ishita Bhalla and Santoshi Bhalla (Ye Hai Mohabbatein)

Ishita and Santoshi are among the most loved saas-bahu jodis on television, still recalled for their love-hate relationship. Their on-screen equation won them a huge fan base.

Sandhya Rathi and Santosh Rathi (Diya Aur Baati Hum)

Sandhya and Santosh had a bittersweet relationship. But whenever the need arose, they supported each other.

Akshara Singhania and Kaveri Singhania (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Unlike most other saas-bahu pairs that had certain bitterness in their relationship, the 'jodi' in this soap bonded well and had each other's back every time. There were some ups and downs in the relationship but they handled it maturely.

Sharda Modi and Sakshi Modi (Ekk Nayi Pehchaan)

This saas-bahu pair from the show ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan' gave a new angle to the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship. Saakshi helps her mom-in-law get back to studies and become an educated woman.

So these are a few mother-in-law and daughter-in-law teams on Hindi television that have given the relationship a new meaning.

--IANS

ila/vnc