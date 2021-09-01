'Sabka Sai' director Ajit Bhairavkar: Shirdi is home to me

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Ajit Bhairavkar, who has directed the latest mythological web series 'Sabka Sai', says the town of Shirdi is home to him.

Bhairavkar said this in reaction to the appreciation which his show has received from Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

"The web series 'Sabka Sai' which is based on Sai Baba's life, is giving the message of Sraddha, Daya, Kshma, Karuna, Saburi and Shanti to his devotees. It is an extraordinary show made on Sai Baba's life and I would like to congratulate the makers, actors and the entire team behind the show," shared Kanhuraj Bagate, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.