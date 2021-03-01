Sacha Baron Cohen's wife Isla Fisher elated on husband's Golden Globe wins

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Australian-Scottish actor Isla Fisher and also the wife of Sacha Baron Cohen, who was among the key winners at the 2021 Golden Globes, did not hide her joy while seated next to him during the awards' acceptance speeches.



During the awards ceremony on Sunday (local time), the married couple of 11 years appeared on-screen together, while the 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' actor accepted the trophies for Best Musical or Comedy and Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Isla displayed her huge smile as she cracked up throughout both of her husband's acceptance speeches. Naturally, Sacha included a sweet shout-out to his wife and said, "Most of all, thank you to my incredibly patient wife, Isla, who has put up with all my madness."

Indeed, both of Sacha's presentations were filled with his signature quips, including name-dropping Rudy Giuliani, who made a cameo in the film in a controversial scene that involved the politician briefly putting his hand down his pants. Rudy has decried the scene as a "complete fabrication."

As per E! News, Isla has been supportive of Sacha since his movie's October release. In December, she told Jimmy Kimmel that she gets very invested in her husband's projects and that there was an omitted scene in the Borat sequel she loved so much that she even threatened not to speak to Sacha if it didn't make it back into the film. Alas, it stayed on the cutting room floor, but thankfully, Isla understood. (ANI)

