Sachin-Jigar remember composing 'Chunar', this Mother's Day

Talking about the song, that released five years ago, they say that it all originated from their desire to make a Garba song.

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) As they celebrate Mother's Day, composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya are reminded of their song Chunar from the film ABCD 2, which was dedicated to mothers.

"Chunar is a very special song because we had first made it for Navratri. We were performing in Navratri and we thought of composing an original Garba. We composed this song in Gujarati and when we took narration from Remo sir for ABCD 2, he told us about the mother and son in it. We told him that we have a song made for Navaratri Mataji and we should see if it works in this context," say Sachin-Jigar.

The duo adds: "When Remo sir heard it, he had tears. It clearly worked for the mother and son situation. It is even more special because towards the end of the movie it is about Mother India. The song has its own journey of having these diverse references to mothers."

The song has been penned by Mayur Puri and sung by Arijit Singh.

Sachin-Jigar are known for their songs in the films Badlapur, Meri Pyaari Bindu, ABCD 2, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Stree, Go Goa Gone and Roohi.

--IANS

