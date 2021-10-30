Sachin-Jigar's Diwali song 'Kill Chori' featuring Shraddha Kapoor is out

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Music director duo Sachin-Jigar released their new Diwali song 'Kill Chori' featuring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam.

The song has been sung by Ash King, Nikitha Gandhi and is written by Vayu.

Sachin-Jigar said: "We wanted to bring a peppy song that has a party vibe. We hope the listeners connect with Kill Chori and shower their love on us like always."