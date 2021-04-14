Sachin Khedekar gets emotional as 'Taryanche Bait' turns 10

"I was privileged to be a part of a film called Taryanche Bait. It's been 10 years. It's a very sweet film and I was happy to play that role. The subject has a great rural naivety to it and positivity to it which I think is more important in films right now than ever," he says.

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Sachin Khedekar on Wednesday shared a video to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Marathi film "Taryanche Bait", which was released on this day in 2011.

Sachin also touches upon the values the film imparts. He says: "We've always felt that the parents pass on their moral duties and every responsibility to their kids and try and teach them. But seldom does one understand that it's the kids that train you more as a parent always."

The film revolves around Shridhar, a simple clerk from Konkan, who takes his family on an official tour to Mumbai. Dazzled by the cityscape, his son insists on experiencing a five-star hotel visit, and thus begins Shridhar's bittersweet journey to fulfil his family's wish.

He adds: "I think it's a sweet story, Kiran Yadnyopavit, who wrote and directed this film, and the creative producer, Neeraj Pandey, was a great help. I think Neeraj supported a subject like this and we could make this film and could get a National award for it too. Friday Filmworks, congratulations for producing this beautiful film and giving me that role."

The film also starred the late Vinay Apte, Ashwini Giri, Ashmita Joglekar, Kishore Kadam, Shashank Shende and Ishaan Tambe. It was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Nitin Chandrachud.

