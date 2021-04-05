SAG Awards 2021: 'Schitt's Creek', 'The Crown' win top honours, see full list

The starry cast of Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' bagged the top prize at the virtual ceremony, where actors of colour, for the first time, swept the individual film awards, reported Variety.This year all four major acting awards went to a group entirely of actors of colour: Chadwick Boseman, best male actor for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', Viola Davis, best female actor for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', Yuh-Jung Youn, best female supporting actor for 'Minari' and Daniel Kaluuya, best male supporting actor for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.In television categories, the ensembles of 'Schitt's Creek' (for comedy series) and 'The Crown' (for drama series) added to their string of awards this season. Other winners included Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit', Gillian Anderson for 'The Crown', Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso', Jason Bateman for 'Ozark' and Mark Ruffalo for 'I Know This Much Is True'.See the complete list of winners below:'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix)'Minari' (A24)'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal')Anthony Hopkins ('The Father')Gary Oldman ('Mank')Steven Yeun ('Minari')Amy Adams ('Hillbilly Elegy')Vanessa Kirby ('Pieces of a Woman')Frances McDormand ('Nomadland')Carey Mulligan ('Promising Young Woman')'Better Call Saul''Bridgerton''Lovecraft Country''Ozark'Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us')Josh O'Connor ('The Crown')Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')Rege-Jean Page ('Bridgerton')Olivia Colman ('The Crown')Emma Corrin ('The Crown')Julia Garner ('Ozark')Laura Linney ('Ozark')Maria Bakalova ('Borat Subsequent Moviefilm')Glenn Close ('Hillbilly Elegy')Olivia Colman ('The Father')Helena Zengel ('News of the World')Chadwick Boseman ('Da 5 Bloods')Sacha Baron Cohen ('The Trial of the Chicago 7')Jared Leto ('The Little Things')Leslie Odom, Jr. ('One Night in Miami')'Dead to Me''The Flight Attendant''The Great''Ted Lasso'Christina Applegate ('Dead to Me')Linda Cardellini ('Dead to Me')Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')Annie Murphy ('Schitt's Creek')Nicholas Hoult ('The Great')Dan Levy ('Schitt's Creek')Eugene Levy ('Schitt's Creek')Ramy Youssef ('Ramy')Cate Blanchett ('Mrs. America')Michaela Coel ('I May Destroy You')Nicole Kidman ('The Undoing')Kerry Washington ('Little Fires Everywhere')Bill Camp ('The Queen's Gambit')Daveed Diggs ('Hamilton')Hugh Grant ('The Undoing')Ethan Hawke ('The Good Lord Bird')'Da 5 Bloods''Mulan''News of the World''The Trial of the Chicago 7''The Boys''Cobra Kai''Lovecraft Country''Westworld'In July 2020, it was announced that the ceremony would be postponed from January 24 to March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, changing the eligibility timeframe for nominees. The event was delayed once again when the Grammy Awards rescheduled their annual show for the same day in March, reported Variety.Nominations were announced via Instagram Live in February. 'The Crown' and 'Schitt's Creek' tied for the most nods with five each. Chadwick Boseman also scored two posthumous nominations for his work in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Da 5 Bloods'.Many of the SAG winners and nominees are also up for honours at the British BAFTA Awards next week and the Independent Spirit Awards on April 22. (ANI)