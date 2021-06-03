Sahil Phull: I'm enjoying every bit of playing Agni in 'Kaatelal & Sons'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Sahil Phull says he was waiting to get back into the shoes of a lead character in a television show again, adding that he got his due on being offered the role of Agni in the popular series "Kaatelal & Sons".

"It's been seven years and more since I have been part of showbiz. After starting as lead in "Uttaran", I was working on movies that didn't turn out well. I was waiting to get back into the shoes of a lead character in a television show again but it took a lot of patience and hard work this time. Since last year I was confused about my career in showbiz. But by God's grace, I got my due as I was offered the role of Agni. Now I am enjoying every bit of playing Agni," he said.