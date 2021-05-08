Sai Dharam Tej: 'Mask on'

Sai posted an Instagram picture shot from top angle, which shows him lying in bed with a face mask on. He gave a quirky touch to the photo sketching blue devil horns on his cap, and completed the picture with an angry gaze into the camera.

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) South star Sai Dharam Tej on Saturday urged all to keep their masks on even as the second wave of Covid-19 wreaks havoc all over India.

"Mask on," he captioned the photo, with a masked emoji and a devil emoji.

The actor last year had announced that he will be seen in a mystical thriller film directed by debutant Karthik Varma Dandu. The untitled project is his 15th film.

Sai Dharam Tej had also shared the poster of the upcoming movie. The poster featured a pentagram with an eye popping out in the middle.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's nephew Sai Dharam Tej made his acting debut with "Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham". He was then seen in films like "Rey", "Subramanyam For Sale", "Supreme", "Thikka", "Winner", "Tej, I Love You" and "Prati Roju Pandage" among others.

