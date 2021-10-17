Sai Dharam Tej's recovery and his wedding news go hand-in-hand

While the actor celebrated his birthday a couple of days ago, his cousins - Allu Sirish, Niharika Konidela, Sreeja, Varun Tej, and others had extended their warm wishes on their respective social media profiles.

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who was hospitalised after his bike accident has recovered quite well. Reports suggest that Sai Dharam has been discharged, and is taking rest at his residence.

Niharika Konidela also posted a video with a message wishing Sai Dharam on his birthday. Allu Sirish's post wishing Sai Dharam sparked a rumour on Sai Dharam Tej's marriage.

Allu Sirish wrote, "I really hope this is your last birthday as a single man and soon you will come up with your wedding news". This message has triggered rumours that Sai Dharam Tej is to get married soon, as per his family's wish to start a family.

It is reported that Sai Dharam Tej's family, especially his mother wants him to get married, so as to start a family as soon as possible. Post Sai Dharam Tej's accident, his family seems to be dealing with that trauma, for a while now.

Sai Dharam is currently undergoing physiotherapy and trying to recover from the brutal accident, that could have been worse. In his recent post Sai Dharam mentioned that he is healing quite well, and thanked everyone for their prayers.

Sai Dharam was hospitalised for more than a month before he got discharged, on Dussehra. His uncle Chiranjeevi had posted a heart-touching message, wishing Sai Dharam all the good luck and a speedy recovery.

Sai Dharam Tej's recent movie 'Republic' attracted praises from all and did well at the box office. He would start shooting for his upcoming movies after he recovers fully.

--IANS

