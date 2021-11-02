Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic' movie's OTT release details

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Sai Dharam Tej's recent political drama titled 'Republic' was released at the theatres, opening to rather poor collections. Despite the underwhelming performance, the movie had received critical acclaim from noted politicians from the two Telugu states.

'Republic' is now set to land on OTT. The film is to premiere on ZEE5 on November 26. ZEE5 had bagged the digital rights of 'Republic' ahead of its theatrical release, as the makers were ambiguous about the theatrical release.