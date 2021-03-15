Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja to debut as an actress in Stunt Silva's directorial film

South cinema's leading actress Sai Pallavi's younger sister Pooja is all set to debut as an actress in Stunt Silva's debut directorial film.
Stunt Silva is one of the leading action choreographers in Tamil cinema that he has worked with many leading stars like Ajith, Vijay, Vikram, and Suriya. He was the action choreographer for Vijay's recent blockbuster Master.
Currently, Stunt Silva is directing a film penned by director Vijay, who is producing the project. In the yet-untitled film, Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja is debuting as an actress, she had earlier appeared in a short film titled Kaara.
Samuthirakani and Stunt Silva are also playing pivotal characters in the film. It is worth mentioning that Pooja is also assisting director Vijay.