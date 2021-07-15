Sai Tamhankar learnt Urdu for her role in 'Mimi'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar plays a Muslim woman from Rajasthan in the Kriti Sanon-starrer "Mimi", and she had to learn Urdu as well as the Rajasthani dialect for her role.

"Although I'm familiar with Urdu, speaking chaste Urdu was new for me. After the year that we've had, I'm very fortunate to have such an important film of career stream over OTT. A lot has gone into making this film a moving entertainer," says Sai, who recently starred in the popular Marathi web series "Samantar 2".