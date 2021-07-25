Sai Tamhankar to play 'a character from heartland of India' in 'Mimi'

Talking about her character in the film, Sai shared: "My character in 'Mimi' is just another girl who challenges the stereotypical society by standing beside her best friend through thick and thin. And I honestly feel playing a character from the heartland of India enables us to experience our life to the fullest."

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar has opened up on her character in the upcoming digital film 'Mimi'. In the Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon-starrer, Sai will be seen playing a small town girl.

Sharing how she lives a new life through her on-screen characters, the actress added: "Films based on remote places not just entertain but capture the essence and the way of life. My job as an actor is liberating enough to let me live a new life through my characters. I have consciously made it a point to choose the characters which challenge me as a person and goes beyond."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the upcoming comedy-drama film narrates the journey of a young woman who decides to be a surrogate mother and faces opposition from society.

The film is slated to release on Netflix on July 30.

