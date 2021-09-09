Sai Tamhankar's 'Medium Spicy' to premiere at Bollywood Festival Norway

The festival will be hosting its 19th annual event in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture in Scandinavia from September 10 to September 16.

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) The much awaited Marathi language film 'Medium Spicy' starring Sai Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar is all set to have its world premiere at the Bollywood Festival Norway.

Directed by Mohit Takalkar, 'Medium Spicy' is touted to be a potpourri of relationships, love and marriage in urban lives.

Talking about the film, Takalkar said, "As a director, it is extremely satisfying to know that your film is going places and as we start this journey, we would want the film to travel to as many places for its audiences. With my amazing cast, crew and my producer by my side, I am happy with the way the film has shaped up and hope 'Medium Spicy' leaves a good aftertaste!"

The film is produced by Vidhi Kasliwal who said, "We have been patiently waiting to bring our labour of love to the audiences and we couldn't be happier than to have the first screening of 'Medium Spicy' all the way in Norway. As they say, art has no boundaries, film festivals give us the opportunity to take our stories through movies to audiences across the globe."

Bollywood Festival Norway in recent times has opened its arms for films other than Bollywood, opening the festival for all languages. In the past they have had stars like Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Hema Malini, Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, David Dhawan, Zeenat Aman, Prem Chopra and many more.

--IANS

aru/kr