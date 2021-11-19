Saif Ali Khan: Rani Mukerji is a very natural actor

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan has heaped praises on his 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' co-star Rani Mukerji by calling her a "very natural actor" and "one of the best actresses" in the country.

Talking about how their equation has evolved over the years, Saif in a conversation with IANS said: "I guess it changed. Initially we were both starting out and like I said later on we became parents and now Rani owns the production house, which was a joke we made on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'..."

He added: "But definitely there is a transformation from where we started. We were young actors, we became fathers and mothers respectively and we have kind of grownup and become kind of our own people..."

The 51-year-old actor does not looking back.

"What's important how good you are on screen today. The good thing about Rani is that she is a very natural actor and one of the best actresses we have in our country that makes up for anything else really," he said.

Saif added: "I was too keen that we could star together in this film because I am not interested in enticing people with whatever we have done in the past, whatever we are doing right now has to be fab and I think it is because she is a natural actor."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

--IANS

dc/