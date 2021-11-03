Saif: Have to credit Zoya Akhtar for discovering Siddhant Chaturvedi

Saif said: "Siddhant is a star, no question about that. For someone so young to have the screen presence that he has and the acting maturity that he exhibits, he is definitely one of the most exciting talents that the industry has chanced upon."

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the original Bunty in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and he has heaped praise on Siddhant Chaturvedi and said that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar should be credited for discovering the new actor.

He added "We have to credit Zoya Akhtar for discovering him for 'Gully Boy' and Adi (Aditya Chopra) for believing that he can be a quintessential hero in a comedy genre which is one of the toughest for any actor to crack."

Saif reveals that Siddhant is a natural in front of the camera and that he was born to be an actor.

He said: "He is fantastic in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and he lights up the screen with his performance and persona every time he comes on screen. This film will showcase him as a masala Hindi film hero and from what I have seen of him, he thoroughly relishes being one."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to release on November 19.

The comedy film will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other. The film also stars Rani Mukerji and debutante Sharvari.

