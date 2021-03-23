Saina and her family's simplicity left me awestruck: Amole Gupte

"I was excited to burrow neck deep into her life and her journey. I was taken aback by the world number one champion and her family's modesty. Their honesty, simplicity and humility left me awe-inspired," said Gupte, about Saina's family, who stay in Hyderabad.

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Amole Gupte, who has directed the upcoming biopic Saina, says it was a pleasure getting to know the family of badminton star Saina Nehwal while making the film.

The filmmaker says that he was inspired by Saina's story.

"I go where my heart leads. I was fascinated by Saina's story, when I saw this young girl go on to become the world number one in badminton, the first woman to achieve this feat for India. ‘Saina' is a story of this simple girl from a simple middle-class background who worked towards becoming the champion," he says.

The film will see actress Parineeti Chopra play the role of Saina. It will hit screens on March 26.

